Capital One Financial Weighs in on QEP Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for QEP Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

QEP Resources stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $516.01 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.