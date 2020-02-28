Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSU. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Senior Living by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 818,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Capital Senior Living by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

