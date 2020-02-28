Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) CFO Buys $75,654.50 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $75,654.50.

CSWC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 459,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,027. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $3,732,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 161,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $3,147,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.