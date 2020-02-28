Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce sales of $10.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.76 million and the highest is $10.87 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $11.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $45.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.16 million to $45.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.48 million, with estimates ranging from $45.31 million to $49.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Capitala Finance stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.22. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $127.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

