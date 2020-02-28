Cappasity 24-Hour Volume Tops $83,647.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDAX. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $721,324.00 and approximately $83,647.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

