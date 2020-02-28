Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

CPRI opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. Capri has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 98.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

