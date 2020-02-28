Capricoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,299.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $31,226.00 and approximately $6,299.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.