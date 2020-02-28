CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,437 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $273.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.90 and a 200-day moving average of $261.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

