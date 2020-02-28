Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Tops $1.27 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Cryptomate and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $155.12 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00023984 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.29 or 0.02958232 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009893 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000550 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020209 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

