Cardinal Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 20,661 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,044% compared to the average volume of 1,806 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.12. 6,360,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

