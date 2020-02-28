CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. CareDx updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 1,443,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,030. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.80. CareDx has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

