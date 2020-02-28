CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of CarGurus worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CarGurus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 61,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,951. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,343,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,406,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,766,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,804 shares of company stock worth $17,175,491. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

