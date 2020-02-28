Carl E. Sassano Sells 6,600 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $199,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,839.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $226.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 163,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 136,821 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 39,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 22.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

