Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,998,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $58.68.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Carnival by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,843,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,451,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at $7,358,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.