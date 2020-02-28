Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.76 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TAST. TheStreet lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 826,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,925. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

