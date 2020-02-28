Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $593.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Cars.com by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 1,266.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,182 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,814,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,622 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 832,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cars.com by 8,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 620,716 shares in the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

