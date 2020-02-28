Cashaa Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $256.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

