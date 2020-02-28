Castle (CSTL) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $134,988.00 and $11.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Castle has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.01015481 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002850 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000751 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,934,990 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

