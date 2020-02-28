Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,480.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $42,824.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,233 shares of company stock valued at $165,328 over the last 90 days. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSLT opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.