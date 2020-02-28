Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Up 12.1% in February

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 30th total of 11,320,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 968,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,292. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $433.84 million, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

