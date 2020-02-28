Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Up 12.6% in February

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. 539,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

