CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Todd J. Slotkin Sells 4,096 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 620,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CBIZ by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 2,556.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

