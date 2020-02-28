CCUniverse Market Capitalization Achieves $44,475.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $44,475.00 and $8,320.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,147,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

