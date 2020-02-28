Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Director Carlos Ruisanchez Buys 5,000 Shares

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.81 per share, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,661.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,601. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $74,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 139,731 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 99,664 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.