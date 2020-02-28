Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Receives “Hold” Rating from CIBC

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 37,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,080. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Celestica by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Celestica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.