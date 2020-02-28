Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492,180 shares during the quarter. Celsius makes up 37.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned 33.15% of Celsius worth $110,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $6.22 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $411.87 million, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.28.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

