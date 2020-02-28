CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

