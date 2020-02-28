Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Several research firms have commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTA stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

