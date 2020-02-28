Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 451,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $25.03 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $746.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

In related news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $192,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $197,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 253,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

