Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0759 on Top Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Centrality has a total market cap of $63.91 million and approximately $320,474.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.36 or 0.02484088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00218620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.