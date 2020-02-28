Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cerecor by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

