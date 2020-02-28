Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 30th total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,802,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerecor by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cerecor by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Cerecor stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cerecor has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.25.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

