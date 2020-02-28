Cfra Cuts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $29.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cfra from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 253,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

