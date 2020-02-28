CGG (CGGYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 6th.

CGG stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. CGG has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.69.

Get CGG alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut CGG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.