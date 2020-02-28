Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Shares of CHAP opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHAP shares. ValuEngine raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chaparral Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 2,020,430 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Chaparral Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 260,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chaparral Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chaparral Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

