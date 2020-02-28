Charif Souki Sells 2,001,139 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $3,642,072.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at $51,931,612.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $9,460,000.00.

NASDAQ:TELL traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 24,290,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,655. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Tellurian Inc has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tellurian by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tellurian by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

