Charles F. Bolden, Jr. Buys 2,146 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $55,001.98.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

