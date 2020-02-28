Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,020 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Two Harbors Investment worth $34,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

