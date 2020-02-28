Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,811 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of LivaNova worth $34,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LivaNova by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $68.88 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,390. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

