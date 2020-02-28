Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,534 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Okta worth $33,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Okta by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,051.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.72.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $70.44 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

