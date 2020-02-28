Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,570 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $33,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.