Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,314 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $34,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CFR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Shares of CFR opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

