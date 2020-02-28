Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of IAA worth $33,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,867,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,648,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,150,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in IAA by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,306,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IAA by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,206,000 after buying an additional 933,341 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE IAA opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. IAA has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $51.74.

IAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.