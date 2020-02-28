Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Paycom Software worth $33,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software stock opened at $281.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

