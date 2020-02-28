Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,525 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of OneMain worth $34,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $4,095,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in OneMain by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $2,439,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $205,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $37.86 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $48.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.