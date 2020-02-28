Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 25,426 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Syneos Health worth $34,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $2,900,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 54.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

SYNH stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $72.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

