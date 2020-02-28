Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,450 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Rollins worth $33,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 135.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 5.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

