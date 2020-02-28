Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,107 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Hexcel worth $32,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $57,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.