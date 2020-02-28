Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Hancock Whitney worth $32,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

