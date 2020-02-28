Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Universal Forest Products worth $34,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,537,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

